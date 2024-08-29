JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be conducting spot paving operations on I-65 northbound between mile marker 217 and 224.

I-65 northbound will be reduced to one lane in the area where work is occurring. Work will be conducted between the hours of approximately 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, September 6.

After work northbound is complete, crews will begin spot paving in the southbound direction in the same area. The schedule for this work will be announced at a later date.

Be alert for changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.