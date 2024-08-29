Press release, United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana:

SOUTH BEND – Dorian Baker, 57 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Baker was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in February 2024, investigators recovered six firearms, large capacity magazines, over 40 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale from Baker’s bedroom. Baker has prior felony convictions, including a federal conviction for using a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. Any one of these felonies make it unlawful for him to possess the firearms in this case.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the South Bend Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah T. Jones.

