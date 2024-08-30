The new Chesterton Police Department is officially open for business at their new station located at 791 Broadway.

During their normal business hours (8 AM – 4 PM, Monday through Friday), the front lobby will be open to the public.

The public entrance is located at the corner of 8th St. and Broadway. Parking is available on the north and west sides of the new building, while the rear (south) parking lot is reserved for employees only.

Police say when you arrive, simply step up to the records window, where Ashley or Chris will be happy to assist you or direct you to someone who can.

After 4 PM and on weekends, the public can access the foyer and use the telephone on the right to contact their dispatch center for assistance or drop off unwanted or unused prescriptions in their drug drop box. Liquids and needles are not accepted.