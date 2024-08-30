The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that recently, several bronze markers located

on headstones of deceased veterans in the Union Mills and Rolling Prairie Cemeteries have been stolen. The stolen makers are those that are affixed to the back of a headstone, similar to that of the provided picture.

“You are encouraged to visit the gravesites of any family members and friends who are deceased veterans with similar bronze markers to insure theirs has not been tampered with and is still present,” the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“If you observe suspicious activity around your loved one’s headstone, or discover another bronze marker to have been stolen, immediately call the agency,” the LCSO said.

In the meantime, CID Detectives are contacting area scrapyards to make them aware of the missing markers and the agency’s investigation.