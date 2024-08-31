The Valparaiso Police Department has announced the Valparaiso Police Department has received a generous donation of two Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). The AEDs will enhance officers’ ability to respond to medical emergencies and help them get closer to the department’s goal of equipping each member of the department with this important piece of equipment.

“This generous donation, provided by Nick Mandich, owner of Valpo Car Company, is an incredible addition to our department’s resources, significantly improving our ability to save lives in critical situations,” VPD said on social media.

AEDs are portable devices that deliver a life-saving electric shock to individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Chief Andrew McIntyre expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are thankful to Nick Mandich for his generosity and support to public safety. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, and this donation aligns with our efforts enhance public safety across the City of Valparaiso.”

The Valparaiso Police Department is currently equipped with 14 AEDs, all of which have been assigned to VPD’s EMR/EMT-certified officers.