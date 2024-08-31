LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have alternating lane closures on State Road 4/Monroe St between State Road 2/Lincolnway and Boyd Blvd starting on or after Tuesday, September 3.

Work will include patching and resurfacing, curb and gutter replacement where necessary, and ADA compliant sidewalk ramps. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring. Temporary closures for sidewalks and intersecting crossroads will also be necessary during ADA ramp reconstruction. This project will be ongoing through late November.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.