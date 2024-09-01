The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls on August 29th at approximately

07:44 PM regarding a personal injury motor vehicle crash on West US Highway 12 at County Line Road that

involved a sport utility vehicle and motorcycle. Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 quickly responded to

the scene and noticed that both operators involved in the crash were suffering from personal injuries. Officers

provided life saving measures to the motorcyclist and first aid to the driver of the sport utility vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital where he eventually succumbed to

his injuries. The motorcyclist was identified as 67-year-old Portage, Indiana resident John Crowley. The other

driver involved in this crash had minor injuries and was identified as 71-year-old Michigan City resident Alvin

Speakes. Speakes was also transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital for medical treatment. He was

eventually discharged from the hospital and arrested for Operating While Intoxicated-Causing Death (Level 4

Felony), Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment (A-Misdemeanor) and Operating While Intoxicated (CMisdemeanor). Investigators from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 and the Investigative Division responded to the scene and

continued with this investigation.

This investigation was then forwarded to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review.

LaPorte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss found probable cause on August 30th to charge Speakes with

Operating While Intoxicated-Causing Death (Level 4 Felony), Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment (AMisdemeanor) and Operating While Intoxicated (C-Misdemeanor). Speakes was issued a $20,000 cash only bond and his initial court appearance is scheduled for September 3rd at 8:30 AM in LaPorte County Superior Court 1.

Speakes’ booking photo is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional

information, or has video of this incident to contact Detective Daniel Revoir at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1017 or by email

at drevoir@emichigancity.com. Other first responders who assisted with this call for service include the Michigan

City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office, Dave’s Garage and Cloverleaf

Garage.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip

hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and

possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte

County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until

proven guilty in a court of law.