CROWN POINT, Indiana – The Franciscan Physician Network St. Clare Health Center is now a community health facility dedicated to serving expectant and new mothers in need as well as those with food insecurities.

The building at 1121 S. Indiana Ave. previously housed the Prenatal Assistance Program, the Diaper Pantry and the Fresh Start Market as well as Franciscan Physician Network offices for Internal Medicine Physician Emmett Robinson, MD; Family Medicine Kathleen Nix, NP and Internal/Geriatric Medicine Physician Rajarajeswari Majety, MD.

Dr. Majety is transitioning to a leadership role with Franciscan’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Dr. Majety’s patients may choose to transfer care to Dr. Robinson or NP Nix, both of whom are relocating their practices to the Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Health Center at 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Suite B201. The new office phone number is (219) 663-7000.

The Franciscan Physician Network office move allowed for the expansion of the Prenatal Assistance Program, Diaper Pantry and Fresh Start Market spaces in the building and made room for food insecurity program staff, fetal infant mortality review staff and the community benefit staff to all be housed in the same building.

“Living out our mission at Franciscan Health means supporting the health and wellbeing of our community, from expectant mothers in our prenatal assistance program to families facing food and diaper shortages,” Franciscan Alliance Senior Vice President for the Franciscan Health Foundation and Community Health Improvement Caitlin Leahy said. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, community members, and grantors, and the leadership of our Community Health Improvement team, we are bringing these vital services together under one roof for greater impact.”

The Prenatal Assistance Program, which began in Crown Point in 2002, provides a variety of services including pregnancy education, counseling, peer support and enhanced access to public assistance programs, community services and local hospital programs. The program also runs a Diaper Pantry, which provides diapers, wipes, formula, bottles and other supplies to qualifying families in need.

Nearly one in three families struggles to afford diapers, which can cost more than $1,000 a year. As many as 57% of families with diaper insecurity report missing school or work because they do not have diapers needed to send their children to childcare.

The Fresh Start Markets are part of the Franciscan healthcare ministry’s efforts to fight food insecurity in the Region. The healthy food pantries qualifying individuals in need to shop free of charge.

The Fresh Start Markets were developed as part of a multi-phase food insecurity initiative between the Franciscan Health Foundation and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. According to the Food Bank, roughly one in six Northwest Indiana residents is food insecure.

More information on how to contribute to support the Fresh Start Market by supporting the Food Insecurity Fund or to support the Diaper Pantry through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Prenatal Assistance program can be made online

FranciscanHealthFoundation.org or by calling the Franciscan Health Foundation at (219) 661-3401.

For more information about the Fresh Start Markets and other food insecurity programs, including information on receiving assistance, contact the Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement office at (219) 407-6948.

The Diaper Pantry allows eligible Lake County families to obtain free diapers and wipes. Those interested in the program can call 1-877-PRE-NATL to register for the program and schedule an appointment.