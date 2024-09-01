Ogden Dunes has been awarded funding through the Community Crossings Matching Grant and will soon begin another road paving project in town.

In preparation, two new dry wells have already been installed on the north side of Shore Drive at Diana Road to assist with storm water mitigation. Milling is scheduled to begin on Sept. 16 and should take approximately two days to complete. Once milling has been completed, paving will begin and should take approximately 5-7 days to complete. This schedule is tentative based on weather and if needed, will be adjusted accordingly. Ogden Dunes will be completing nearly a half million dollars in road repairs.

Matthew A. Moore, Superintendent Streets and Water, provided a highlighted map which indicates which roads will be milled and paved. The numbers on the map do not necessarily dictate the sequence of construction. During construction, residents are being asked to park well off the roadway. This will allow paving crews to expedite construction.