CCH MOBILE FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT. This Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 10am until noon, CCH will sponsor and facilitate a mobile food distribution event at the La Crosse Apostolic Church in La Crosse. Food will be available for 100 families and will include non-perishables, fruits and vegetables and other items our friends at Food Bank of Northwest Indiana include for the event. This event is made possible by a generous grant awarded CCH by the Indiana Department of Health! See event flyer for details and see you this Thursday! Please share this post.