Yesterday morning at 2:05 AM, deputies responded to the 8400 north block of CR 500 East reference a single vehicle personal injury crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Alexander Nolan and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A beige 2005 Buick Century was traveling north on CR 500 East. The vehicle traveled off the east side of CR 500 East, came back onto the roadway, traveled across both lanes, left the west side of the roadway, and collided with a tree. The driver (lone occupant), Brandy B. HARDAWAY (29 YOA) of Buchanan, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene.