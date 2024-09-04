Press release, Franciscan Health:

Franciscan Health Crown Point is hosting a two-day trauma symposium aimed at helping better understand trauma in its various forms.

“People rarely think of trauma care until they need it, but healthcare professionals know it is a vital part of the services we provide,” said Franciscan Health Crown Point Manager of Trauma and Injury Prevention Jennifer Homan, RN MSN CPSTI. “Having healthcare providers who are trained to manage the many facets of trauma care is key to successful outcomes. This symposium will serve to celebrate the successes in Indiana’s trauma system while helping to further strengthen trauma care through shared experience.”

The symposium is designed for healthcare professionals, those in the psychology field, first responders, students, social workers and anyone interested in learning more about addressing trauma-related issues.

Day one of the symposium will focus on psychological traumas and day two will focus on physical traumas. The event includes presentations by trauma specialists, physicians and moderators on pre-hospital blood transfusion protocols, burn care, trauma case reviews, pediatric trauma care, trauma care, using trauma informed care to decrease violence, among others.

The keynote speaker for day one of the symposium is Kimble Richardson, speaking on the 2021 Indianapolis FedEx mass casualty incident. Richardson — a licensed mental health counselor, clinical social worker, marriage and family therapist and clinical addiction counselor — has 37 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He was appointed by the governor to the Indiana Behavioral Health and Human Services licensing board and is the current chair of the Mental Health Counselor section. In September 2022, he was invited to the first-ever training for behavioral health professionals on Threat Assessment/Threat Management at the FBI Academy taught by the Behavioral Analysis Unit-1. In June 2023, he completed FBI Hostage Negotiator Training.

The keynote speaker for day two of the symposium is Dr. John M. Ruggero, a trauma surgeon and commander with the U.S. Navy, speaking on the military and civilian intergeneration of trauma care. Dr. Ruggero graduated from Michigan State University in 2012, after which he completed a residency and fellowship in trauma and surgical critical care. He has served as a U.S. Navy surgeon in Iraq and has been instrumental in developing education and collaboration between agencies. He has authored several studies on maintaining surgical skills.

The Trauma Symposium is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central on Thursday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 8 at the Design Barn, 312 N. Madison St. in Hebron. A continental breakfast, hot lunch and mid-session snacks will be provided.

A variety of ticket options, including for one or both days. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Registration is due by Nov. 5 and is available online. For more information, contact Marissa Adcock at (219) 488-1380 or Marissa.Adcock@franciscanalliance.org.