Beginning the week of September 16, 2024, construction will commence to convert Franklin Street from one- way to two-way along with re-alignment from North of 11th Street to 4th Street.

As the project engineer for the City of Michigan City, Global Engineering would like to invite you to attend a meeting to view the full-size plans and answer any questions you may have. The meetings will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in Global Engineering’s first floor conference room located at 601 Franklin Street on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 3

Wednesday, September 4

Thursday, September 5

Friday, September 6

Monday, September 9

Tuesday, September 10

The planned improvements include the following:

The two-way conversion involves flipping the parking striping on the west side of the street to accommodate south-bound traffic. Only minor modifications are expected to curbs, signage, and the repair of some of the sidewalk areas.

The realignment of Franklin Street near 9th Street will eliminate the jog in the roadway which will improve traffic flow and allow for angled parking between 10th Street and mid-block of 8th and 9th Streets.

If you would like to opt-in for SMS text message alerts about updates or changes in construction activity, please text:

“MC2024” (no spaces) to (833)236-7421

*Note your number will be removed from the database and no longer receive updates at the end of construction.

Also, the City of Michigan City Facebook page will regularly post construction updates.

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/mymichigancity

We look forward to seeing you at one of the meetings. Best regards,

Jeanette Hicks, Project Engineer Hesham Khalil, President

219-809-6303 219-809-6304

jeanette@global-landsurveying.com shem@global-landsurveying.com