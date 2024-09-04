The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a commitment of $50 million in Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds to support safety improvement projects on local road networks across Indiana. The commitment solidifies the agency’s renewed focus on safety and related goal of reducing fatal and serious injury crashes on Indiana roadways by 25% over the next ten years.

A Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) is now available and the call for projects is open through Friday, Oct. 11, providing opportunity for local agencies to implement specific safety countermeasures on local roads. Eligible countermeasures are systemic, low-cost improvements that do not require additional right-of-way. Examples include new or updated warning devices, signs or pavement markings, raised medians, curb extensions, pedestrian/crosswalk improvements, guardrail additions or improvements, traffic signal enhancements or adjustments and improvements at rail crossings, among others.

Additional information regarding the NOFA and eligible countermeasures can be found here.

Local cities, towns and counties that receive proposed funding will be required to use funds within two years of award. The call for projects will close Friday, October 11, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET. Local agencies can apply here.