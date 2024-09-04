HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce the members of the Alumni Advisory Board. The board includes 14 accomplished PNW alumni with diverse backgrounds working in a variety of industries. Board members’ perspectives and leadership will be influential in contributing to university initiatives and driving impactful change for Northwest Indiana and beyond.

“We are fortunate to have accomplished and motivated alumni sharing their time and energy to advance their alma mater’s impact,” said Katie Holderby, director of Alumni Engagement. “The PNW Alumni Advisory Board members’ collective experience and community connections will help us continue engaging in meaningful ways with our constituents.”

The Alumni Advisory Board held its first meeting in August 2024. Board members will serve as key partners for university leaders, offering insights as alumni and working professionals with roots in their communities. Alumni board members’ feedback also will help PNW continuously shape how it prepares students for in-demand careers and how it can continue contributing to the region’s quality of life.

The inaugural PNW Alumni Advisory Board members include:

Connie Adams (AS’85, BS’93, MS’09, DNP’20)

Kelly Anoe (MBA’07), President and CEO, Legacy Foundation

John Freyek (BA’94), Market President, Horizon Bank

Ken Giden (MBA’12), Sales Executive, Azure Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft

Niyah Hall (BS’18, MBA’20), WFS Business Specialist — AMXL Network, Amazon

Dakita Jones (AS’03, BS’04), vice president of Community Relations, Centier Bank

Carl Kurek (BA’11), vice president of Development, Lakeshore Public Media

Calvin-Charles Mead (BS’20), Controls System Software Engineer, Rolls-Royce

Sandra Patino (MACC’19), Tax Associate, NWI Tax LLC

Jahaira Perez (BA’08), Employee Relations Manager, Purdue University Northwest

Spencer Summers (BSB’22, MBA’23), director of Economic Development, NWI Forum

Darien Thompson (BS’17, MBA’19), director of Student Success and Urban Engagement, Purdue University Northwest

Jasmin Zamora (BA’14), director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Everwise Credit Union

Sherri Ziller (BA’08, MSED’12), President and CEO, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority

For more information about PNW’s office of Alumni Engagement, visit pnw.edu/alumni.