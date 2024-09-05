News release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Forestry has awarded $2 million in grants to 16 communities to support tree planting and maintenance, workforce development, education, and tree inventory projects.

The projects were selected by the DNR’s Community and Urban Forestry (CUF) program and are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry program.

Communities and organizations receiving the USDA funds, which are set aside for underserved or disadvantaged areas, include:

City of Mount Vernon-$212,800

Unity Gardens-$200,00

City of Hammond/Delta Institute-$198,587

Save Maumee-$177,823

City of Elwood-$169,500

City of Richmond-$159,789

Jasper Newton Foundation-$157,945

City of Terre Haute-$152,622

City of Gary/The Nature Conservancy-$125, 180

Town of Clarksville-$122,000

City of Shelbyville-$110,600

City of Beech Grove-$103,500

Northwest Landing-$74,940

City of Kendallville-$63,845

City of Madison-$47,725

To learn more about the DNR Division of Forestry’s CUF program, see on.IN.gov/forestry under Community & Public Help, call 317-234-6741, or email urbanforestry@dnr.IN.gov.