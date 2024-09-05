News release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Forestry has awarded $2 million in grants to 16 communities to support tree planting and maintenance, workforce development, education, and tree inventory projects.
The projects were selected by the DNR’s Community and Urban Forestry (CUF) program and are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry program.
Communities and organizations receiving the USDA funds, which are set aside for underserved or disadvantaged areas, include:
- City of Mount Vernon-$212,800
- Unity Gardens-$200,00
- City of Hammond/Delta Institute-$198,587
- Save Maumee-$177,823
- City of Elwood-$169,500
- City of Richmond-$159,789
- Jasper Newton Foundation-$157,945
- City of Terre Haute-$152,622
- City of Gary/The Nature Conservancy-$125, 180
- Town of Clarksville-$122,000
- City of Shelbyville-$110,600
- City of Beech Grove-$103,500
- Northwest Landing-$74,940
- City of Kendallville-$63,845
- City of Madison-$47,725
To learn more about the DNR Division of Forestry’s CUF program, see on.IN.gov/forestry under Community & Public Help, call 317-234-6741, or email urbanforestry@dnr.IN.gov.