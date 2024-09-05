The City of Michigan City announced the following locations will be milled (surface removed) on Friday, Sept. 6:

— Lindenwood Drive from Northbrook Drive to Duneland Beach Drive

— Northbrook Drive from Duneland Beach Drive to the East Dead End

— Elmwood Drive from Northbrook Drive to Duneland Beach Drive

Paving will begin at those same locations on Monday, Sept. 9, and continue on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

All road construction is weather permitting.

The city says updates will be provided as they become available.