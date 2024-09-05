Press release, Office of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales:

LA PORTE COUNTY – Secretary of State Diego Morales is continuing to visit several counties hand delivering local Election Improvement Grants. Today, Secretary Morales made stops in Elkhart County and La Porte County. More visits are planned.

Since the start of the year, Secretary Morales has delivered grant checks to more than 85 Indiana counties for local election security, safety, and voter outreach projects. The counties are receiving grant dollars from the Federal Help America Vote Act to go towards local election improvement and security efforts. This new round of statewide grants is valued at approximately $1 million.

Previous funding has been utilized for a wide variety of improvements such as voter outreach efforts, additional signage, security upgrades, and more. Many counties implemented election improvements for the Primary Election.

“I am proud to be hand delivering election improvement grants to counties across the Hoosier state. These funds ensure that local counties have the needed resources to safeguard our elections. Providing these resources is key to helping our county clerks enhance their operations and deliver safe and secure elections statewide,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State. Secretary Morales strongly encourages every eligible Hoosier to register to vote prior to the upcoming October 7th registration deadline and vote in the November 5th General Election.

Secretary Morales visited with county clerks and their teams in Elkhart and La Porte Counties to thank them and offer assistance for the upcoming General Election.