CROWN POINT, Indiana – Franciscan Health’s partnership with the Lake County Courts to provide volunteer advocates for elderly and incapacitated adults who are unable to represent themselves now has five new members.

Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou swore in a class of five Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA) in a ceremony Aug. 28. The new advocates are Barbara Cerwinske of St. John, Abigail Gidley of Crown Point, Karen Hill of Crown Point, Jaquelyn Mojica of Hammond and Quiana Scott of Merrillville.

The court collaborates with Franciscan Health to provide trained, supervised volunteers to serve as court-appointed agents to assist elderly and incapacitated adults. The program, now in its 22nd year, partners with programs serving elderly and incapacitated adults across Lake County to develop a continuum of elder law advocacy and guardianship services.

Volunteers are vetted through an application screening process. Once approved, volunteers must complete 40 hours of initial training and 12 hours of continuing education annually by legal, social service, health and mental health experts. Advocates serve as guardians on one case at a time.

“Today marks a very significant part of your life,” VASIA Director LaVonne Jarrett said. “You will officially become part of people’s lives. We can’t wait to see what is going to happen in each of your journeys.”

Ballou said the VASIA volunteers most often assist individuals with no family members to advocate for them. He said some do have family but they are not able to assist them for a variety of reasons.

“We are so thankful that you volunteer and assist these individuals,” Ballou said. “From the court’s perspective, we’re really appreciative that you’re taking the time to serve. We can’t thank you enough for all you do.”

This class of VASIA volunteers included two recent college interns who interned with VASIA, a first for the program.

“I look at you and think you are so young yet so willing to give at your tender age,” VASIA Volunteer Coordinator Francisca Mendoza said.

Mendoza said being a VASIA volunteer is life changing.

“Love is not just a word,” she said. “Love is not just a feeling. Love is an action. Just as Jesus died on the cross for us, that was an act of love. If you ever get discouraged, remember you are love in action.”

The VASIA program is partially funded by grants from the Indiana Supreme Court, Legacy Foundation, Inc. and other local, state and national funders as well as individual donors to the Franciscan Health Foundation.

To donate to support VASIA’s efforts, go to FranciscanHealthFoundation.org. To learn more about the program and how to become a volunteer, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/VASIA.