A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from La Porte.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Ronald Bowling, a 66-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a cowboy hat with polka dots, white shirt, and black shorts.

Ronald is missing from La Porte and was last seen on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.