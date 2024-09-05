HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest’s 71st season begins Sept. 15 with former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney.

A limited number of single program tickets remain for Cheney’s program, “Defending Democracy: A Conversation with Liz Cheney.” Cheney served as the U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district from 2017 to 2023. She chaired the House Republican Conference from 2019 to 2021 and served as the Vice Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Mary Ann Ahern, political reporter with NBC 5 Chicago, will join Cheney on stage for the moderated portion of the program.

Cheney’s program will take place at the Stardust Event Center inside Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, Ind. The program begins promptly at 4 p.m. CST. Single program event tickets for Cheney’s presentation are available for $125. Tickets can be purchased by visiting pnw.edu/sinai-forum.

College and high school students may attend Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest programs free of charge by preregistering with a valid student ID. Reservations are required online at pnw.edu/sinai-forum.