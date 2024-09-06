Press release, Michigan City Police Department:

The Michigan City Police Department is looking for members of the community who would like to experience the inner workings of what it is like to be a police officer. Beginning Thursday, October 10th, through November 21st, 2024, from 6pm-9pm, we will be sponsoring an opportunity for members of the community to become closely acquainted with the roles and responsibilities of the Police Department. The Michigan City Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy (MCCPA) brings the police and the community together in a setting that offers a sample of police training to each participant.

Academy Participants will receive three hours of training, each Thursday evening for seven weeks in many of the varied functions of law enforcement. The MCCPA will highlight critical elements of modern-day policing that our officers are exposed to on a daily basis. Participants will learn the basics of criminal law, search and seizure, patrol tactics, emergency vehicle operations, police technology, and many other subjects. They will learn about the processing of a crime scene, how police canines are used, and are

exposed to many of the specialty police units. MCCPA participants meet and talk with many of the officers as well as the command staff and training staff that serve them. All this takes place in a safe and entertaining training environment at the Michigan City Police Department.

Instructors are State Certified law enforcement professionals who teach both veteran and recruit police officers. All our classes leave this training with a greater understanding of the police work and with an increased ability to see how the police serve our community.

The first session of the MCCPA will begin on Thursday, October 10th , 2024, at 6pm, in the Community Room of the Michigan City Police Department located at 1201 E. Michigan Blvd.

Class size is limited to 30 participants. All interested persons must be at least 21 years old, complete an application, and give permission for the Michigan City Police to conduct a background check to determine if they have a criminal record.

Please return applications by email or bring them directly to the Michigan City Police front desk. All applications must be received by September 20 th , 2024. The class fills up rather quickly so do not delay!

For more information on the Michigan City Police Citizen’s Academy, please contact:

Lt. Mike King 219-874-3221 Ext. #1045 OR Jamie Blackwell 219-874-3221 Ext. 1044

mking@emichigancity.com jblackwell@emichigancity.com

Please return applications by email to jblackwell@emichigancity.com or bring directly to the Michigan

City Police Department front desk. All applications must be received by September 15th, 2023. The class

fills up rather quickly so do not delay! Use the QR Code or link to get the application:

https://bit.ly/MCPD_Citizens_Police_Academy_Application