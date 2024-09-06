With the start of a new school year, The Salvation Army of Michigan City kicked off its annual Weekend Backpack Feeding Program to help students in Michigan City. This program provides six meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) for students in need, ensuring they have food to eat over the weekend throughout the school year.

On average, about 450 children in Michigan City Area Schools and Head Start receive food every week through the Weekend Backpack Feeding Program, serving students during the 35-week school year. Major Becky Simmons, corps officer/administrator at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, said this program is important in fighting food insecurity in Michigan City by helping students from Pre-K through high school have consistent, nutritious food.

Kristi David, MCAS K-12 Coordinator for Counseling and Support Services, said all student receive two nutritious meals on school days at no cost. “But we know that some of our families struggle to make ends meet – and that impacts their ability to provide meals over the weekend,” she added. “The Salvation Army is helping us ensure that all students arrive at school on Monday, focused on learning. We are grateful to The Salvation Army volunteers and funders who provide these backpacks to hundreds of our students each week.”

The most recent data provided by Michigan City Area Schools states that 77 percent of students enrolled qualify for free/reduced lunch, and further data from the Home Team of La Porte County states there are currently 86 homeless households in Michigan City, including 32 children under the age of 18. Based on this data, Major Simmons said feeding children through the backpack program is crucial in meeting hunger needs in Michigan City. Last year, 95,622 meals were provided to students in Michigan City through this program.

“When determining what to include in these bags, we need to take a lot into consideration,” Major Simmons said. “We look at foods that are healthy, easy for kids to prepare on their own, appealing to children, affordable, and easily transportable, but still fits within our budget.”

Contents of these backpack bags currently includes one can of ravioli, one pouch of chicken, one pouch of soup (beef stew or white chicken chili), one can of vegetables, two single-serve cereals, one meat stick, one pack of trail mix, one microwavable macaroni and cheese, one peanut butter packet, two jelly packets, and a piece of fresh fruit.

Major Simmons expressed gratitude for support from the community that helps make this program possible, including a team of volunteers from Phi Delta Kappa who pack 450 bags every week, and a new partnership with Sodexo to deliver the bags to all MCAS and Head Start sites. Partners who help fund this program include Health Foundation of La Porte, Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation, Duneland Health Council, the Mayor’s Empowerment Fund, and 1st Source Foundation.

More information about this and other programs at The Salvation Army of Michigan City can be found at www.samichignacity.org or by calling (219) 874-6885.