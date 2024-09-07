On Friday, the La Porte Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT) Members along with the United States Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant in the 200 Block of Belden Street.

The adult male subject inside the residence was wanted by the United States District Court for violation of federal probation.

Police say multiple attempts were made by police negotiators and ERT to have the subject exit the residence.

After negotiation efforts were unsuccessful, ERT deployed tactical measures inside the residence.

After several hours, the wanted subject exited the residence, and was transported to an area hospital for self-inflicted, non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

After receiving medical attention, the subject was incarcerated.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.