The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection to the recent thefts of bronze veteran markers from headstones across the county.

Personnel from several divisions executed an operation dubbed, “Justice, Peace and Salute” Friday morning at a residence in the 400 block of Andrew Avenue in La Porte. Arrested were 53-year-old Terry L. Wood and 25-year-old Breanna C. Puentez

Last month a series of bronze veteran marker thefts were reported to the agency. Detective Jake Koch, a veteran himself, was assigned as the lead investigator. On Aug. 28, the agency publicly announced the investigation and encouraged citizens to visit the grave sites of deceased veterans. Just one day later, credible information was provided to investigators identifying a suspect.

“Since then, Detective Koch and Detective Aaron Banic put an extraordinary amount of effort and time into the investigation,” the LCSO said in a statement. The investigation revealed that bronze markers were not only taken from headstones in the Union Mills and Rolling Prairie Cemeteries, but also from headstones in the Carmel, Pinola, Greenwood and St. Stan’s Cemeteries. Thus far, 15 bronze veteran markers have been reported as being stolen and one additional as being damaged.

Investigation findings were prepared and presented to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and later to La Porte County Circuit Court where probable cause was found for the arrest of Wood.

Wood was taken into custody and additional evidence was recovered from the property. Later in the day, Puentez was taken into custody and charged in Circuit Court for her role in the theft ring.

The two remain housed in the La Porte County Jail for the following offenses:

• Theft (L5 Felony) • Cemetery Mischief – 15 counts (L6 Felony)

Wood is being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond and Puentez is not eligible for bond (out on bond).