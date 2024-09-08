The first phase of a pavement improvement project on the Indiana Toll Road will begin next Monday, Sept. 9, and continue until Sept. 25, (dates are subject to change due to weather). Roadwork will take place between Mile Marker 10 and Mile Marker 15.6 westbound, including the closure of the westbound Gary West Exit 14A.

Only one lane will be operational during construction.

The full tentative schedule for the mainline milling and filling and Gary West exit 14A closure is as follows.

Please note: The roadwork will occur Monday-Saturday during the daytime, which will require intermittent lane and shoulder closures.

Westbound Mile Marker 10-15.6 and Gary West Exit 14A closure (9/9- 9/25)

Eastbound Mile Marker 10-15.6 (9/26 – 10/23)

Eastbound/Westbound Mile Marker 16.5-20 (10/18 – 11/21)