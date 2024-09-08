LaPorte County Recycling will have a 7 in 1 collection on September 14 with a 25 tire limit.

Details:

When: September 14, 2024 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: LaPorte County Fairgrounds 2851 W.State Rd. 2

Please be advised, there will be a limit of 25 tires accepted at this event. If you havemore than 25 tires, please contact our office directly at 219-326-0014, Ext. 1.

