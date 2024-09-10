The City of Valparaiso invites the community to share thoughts on accessibility in City-owned pedestrian facilities within the rights-of-ways maintained by the City. “We continue to enhance access for all in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA),” said Deputy Engineer Bob Thompson. Title II of the ADA requires that each of the City’s services, programs and activities be readily accessible and usable by individuals with disabilities.

Specifically, the City is seeking public input and comments on what barriers exist or what access is necessary for the use of City pedestrian rights-of-way (i.e. sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian crossings). This is an opportunity to provide suggestions and comments on how to remove barriers and better serve the needs of individuals with disabilities. All comments will be reviewed and considered for inclusion in the rights-of-way self-evaluation and transition plan.

“We continue to listen to public input and work to increase accessibility,” said Thompson. The City of Valparaiso has recently expanded accessible parking spaces downtown, added hearing assistance devices for people attending public meetings and enhanced accessibility at a number of parks and playgrounds.

Share Your Thoughts

To share thoughts to be included in the City of Valparaiso transition plan, please send input by Friday, October 25, 2024 by mailing Bob Thompson, ADA Coordinator, 166 Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or email at engineering@valpo.us.

The City of Valparaiso complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Upon request, the City will provide written materials in appropriate alternative formats, or disability-related modification or accommodation, including auxiliary aids or services, to enable individuals with disabilities to participate in public input. Requests, including your name, mailing address, phone number and brief description of the requested accommodation, may be submitted to engineering@valpo.us, ADA Coordinator (219-462-1161).