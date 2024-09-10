The Women’s Fund of Porter County, held at the Porter County Community Foundation, is awarding $57,500 in grants to local organizations that meet the needs of women and children.

Hilltop Neighborhood House and Jacob’s Ladder Pediatric Rehabilitation will receive $25,000 each to support high-impact programs. Parents as Teachers of Porter County, the MAAC Foundation, and The Caring Place will each receive $2,500 for general support.

Funding awarded to Hilltop Neighborhood House will support the Hilltop Mission Kitchen, which provides nutritious meals to those in need, promotes food security, and fosters a sense of community support and empowerment.

Jacob’s Ladder is receiving grant support for their Minds in Motion program. It will provide movement training to Jacob’s Ladder therapists, Duneland YMCA teachers, and Duneland School Corporation Early Childhood Educators to help “unlock” a child’s vestibular system. The training is intended to help children build confidence, ignite higher-level brain functioning, increase physical stamina, and maximize students’ potential for learning.

“Each year the Women’s Fund of Porter County supports programs that demonstrate positive outcomes and improve the lives of women and children in our community. I am honored to be a part of this important work,” said Carol Hall, PCCF Board Chair and Women’s Fund supporter.

Annually, the Women’s Fund supports local organizations through a competitive grant process. Since inception, the Fund has awarded 61 grants totaling nearly $900,000. To learn more or make a gift to the Women’s Fund, visit pccf.gives/womensfund.