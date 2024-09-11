MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. –Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is celebrating the completion of a second mural at the H.O.P.E. Community Center in Michigan City. Please join us in a community celebration at H.O.P.E. on Sunday, September 29, from 1-3 p.m. (Central).

The celebration will mark the 1st Annual West Fest and will include remarks from Bernard Williams. The celebration will also feature performances by Michigan City High School’s Wolvettes, the double-dutch group JUMP and spoken word with Gerri Lucas. Food trucks and vendors will be on site.

The 2024 mural titled, “The Bridge to Tomorrow,” was facilitated by Lubeznik Center for the Arts with lead artist Bernard Williams. This was Williams’ third time leading a community mural in Michigan City, and he is a nationally-recognized public artist. The mural presents the possibilities of the future for the west side of Michigan City and contains references of access to the beach, affordable housing and thriving natural environments. Many members of the community participated in guiding the content, design and painting of the mural.

“LCA would like to thank all the youth groups and residents who participated in mural meetings and painting! Mural Painters: Felicia Blakley and the youth of Diamonds and Pearls

Good Ground Ministries

Lyn Isbell, the Michigan City Soul Steppers and Drill Team

Maria Grinston, Danielle Jarrett and the youth of JUMP

Michael D.J. Lark Sr. and the youth of CHOICES

Vanessa Nixon and the youth of Positive Image Positive Impact

Residents of Michigan City’s West side “LCA is grateful for funding of the project by grants from the Michigan City American Rescue Funds and Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. and for the many meeting attendees who gave valuable input.”

For more information, contact Janet Bloch at 219-874-4900 or jbloch@lubeznikcenter.org.