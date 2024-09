MICHIGAN CITY – Curb and ADA access concrete removal is underway on the west side of Franklin Street beginning at 4th Street and continuing south to 10th Street.

On Thursday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 14, concrete crews will continue removal, and forming and installing concrete at those same locations will commence, weather permitting.

Traffic control will remain in place, so please use caution when driving in this area.

The City says updates will be provided as they become available.