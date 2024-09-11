The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy who was shot earlier this month will not survive, according to a statement made on Tuesday afternoon.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office made the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“On behalf of the family of Corporal Schreiber, it is with great sadness we must provide this update. Corporal Schreiber was shot in the line of duty on September 1, 2024. Despite the tremendous and heroic efforts of his medical team, we have been informed he will not survive his injuries. Corporal Schreiber is an organ donor. His sacrifice will present the opportunity for him to help many other people. We cannot release further details at this time as there are still many unknowns. We appreciate the outpour of support from the community as well as our law enforcement families. An additional update will be provided later this week.”

Original press release:

NEWTON COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN THE LINE OF DUTY

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE (9-2-24 1:35 pm)

During the evening hours of September 1, 2024, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iroquois County, IL Sheriff’s Office. The details of that incident will not be released by Newton County as the Illinois State Police are leading that investigation.

As a result of this incident, Newton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brandon Schreiber (5 year veteran) was shot by the suspect.

Corporal Schreiber was initially taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital when he was then flown to the Carle Trauma Center. He remains in critical condition.

The Schreiber family has requested privacy as they try to process this tragedy. Anyone that would like to send a card can mail it to the: Newton County Sheriff’s Office 304 E. Seymour Kentland, IN 47951

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers from our law enforcement families, both from Indiana and Illinois, as well as from our community. Your kindness is deeply appreciated and means more than words can express.