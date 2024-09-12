The La Porte Police Department is seeking tips from the public in reference to extensive criminal mischief in the area of West 18th Street.
The pictured property damage occurred sometime between the late night on Sept. 10 and early morning hours on Sept. 11.
The suspects are currently thought to be juveniles and local to the area.
Police say any information in reference to this crime is encouraged to be reported.
Police are asking those with information to contact Det. Cpl. Ashley Adams at (219) 362-9446 x2007 or at aadams@lpcitypd.com.