MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Vascular and General Surgeon Patrick Albert, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Albert is board certified in general surgery and board eligible in vascular surgery. He attended medical school and completed his residency at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, La. Dr. Albert completed his fellowship at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis, Tenn.

Dr. Albert’s clinical interests include procedures for open and endovascular peripheral artery disease, revision surgery and dialysis access. He is accepting patients at Woodlawn Health Center, 8865 W. 400 N. in Michigan City.

To make an appointment, call (219) 877-2225.