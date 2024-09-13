The Valparaiso Police Department says they were informed on Thursday about a possible threat at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Police say the threat was immediately investigated by the Valparaiso Police Department and Valparaiso Community Schools staff.

“The threat was found to not be credible; however, the persistence of rumors led to a few athletic teams to temporarily secure in their respective locker rooms during after school activities, as an exercise of caution,” VPD said in a statement.

“The joint (VPD and VCS) investigation determined that no evidence was found to support these rumors and will continue to take these matters seriously. We truly appreciate the ongoing partnership and dedication to safety shared with the Valparaiso Community Schools. There will be increased patrols taking place throughout all schools in the City of Valparaiso tomorrow as a precautionary measure.”