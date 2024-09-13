Press release La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership:

La PORTE, IN – The Sunflower Fair celebrates its twenty-fifth year in the heart of Downtown La Porte on Saturday, September 21! The fair that celebrates community and creativity will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will last until 4:00 p.m. This unique fair is situated along beautiful Michigan Avenue between Lincolnway and Noble Street. Sponsors of this event include Arnett Construction & Roofing and Visit Michigan City La Porte. Supporting sponsors include the Urban Enterprise Association of La Porte as well as NIPSCO.

With over 100 craft and specialty vendors, the Sunflower Fair is one of the largest area fairs. Attendees can find something to satisfy their appetite in the food court from a multitude of vendors including Dan’s Pierogies, Wilson’s Slam Dunk BBQ, Door Village Lions Club, Vanilla Bean Creamery and much more.

Beyond vendors, there are activities for the whole family! Check out the Kids Corner with games and activities. View remarkably preserved antique cars on Michigan Avenue south of Harrison Street sponsored by the Black Sheep Car Club. Registration for the car show is $15 and all cars are welcome. The specifics can be found on the event website. Participants can also listen to live music featuring High Life Band, Middle of the Road, and the Head Honchos throughout the event on the north end of Michigan Avenue.

Activities are also available for those with a competitive side with the Tom R. Fara Memorial Rib Cook-Off and the Wyatt Wilke Sunflower Contest judged by the Purdue Extension Master Gardeners. Participants are asked to bring their sunflowers to the corner of Jefferson and Michigan Avenue, before 10 a.m. on September 21st with judging beginning at 11 a.m. Categories include Tallest Sunflower, Largest Sunflower Seed Head, and Sunflower Stalk with the Most Blooms.

The Night Owls of La Porte will be happy to know that Night on the Ave will again kick things off Friday, September 20th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Michigan Avenue between Lincolnway and Jefferson Avenue for a street dance complete with the band, Nawty, food trucks, vendors, and a beer garden. The Urban Enterprise Association of La Porte is the title sponsor of this event along with supporting sponsors Arnett Construction & Roofing and Visit Michigan City La Porte.