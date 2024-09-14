The following is a statement from NPUSC Superintendent Paul White about a rumor of a threat to New Prairie Middle School:

Dear NPUSC Families and Staff,

This morning as students were arriving at New Prairie Middle School, administration received a report of a rumor of a threat to New Prairie Middle School (NPMS). Students arriving to school were brought into the gym upon arrival.

Multiple School Resource Officers are present at NPMS and will be present throughout the school day.

Students and their backpacks are being searched prior to students being sent to classes by administration and SROs.

There is no confirmation or evidence at this time of a real threat to NPMS or any evidence supporting this. In fact, at this moment in time interviews conducted by administration this morning have indicated students were reacting to social media rumors posted about other area schools late last night. It appears the posts were connected to Friday the 13th.

We are, of course, taking these concerns very seriously, which has led to the student search prior to starting the school day. Enough students had arrived to NPMS as we received this information that it was determined the best course was to provide student supervision through our partnership with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office.

As more information is available, I will update families and staff through all call and email in partnership with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office.

Paul White

NPUSC Superintendent