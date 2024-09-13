The Westville Police Department Facebook page is reporting a phone scam.

The department stated the following:

“Today I received an automated call claiming to be a civil claims department urging me to call back to settle my delinquent account. Oddly enough, when I called back and they realized it was a police department number, they were quick to hang up…

Phone scammers will frequently focus on geographical areas and can be intimidating to some people. Just be aware that the calls are coming around and do not provide any of your personal identifying information to anyone over the phone.”