News release, NIPSCO:

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), has made a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its electric rates. Continued investments in renewable energy largely drive the request to support the company’s ongoing electric generation transition, along with infrastructure upgrades to provide enhanced safety and reliability. As demonstrated by the company’s Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) process in 2018 and 2021, making these investments now is the most cost-effective approach for customers over the long term.

While the proposed increase was filed with the IURC today, it will undergo a thorough regulatory review process, which includes the opportunity for the public to provide input. Any changes to a customer’s bill that are ultimately approved by the IURC will be phased in over time beginning in late 2025 and into 2026, versus a one-time increase.

“We are making progress on our electric generation transition that will provide direct benefits to the customers and communities we serve, now and well into the future,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “These proposed rates will support that ongoing transition, as well as infrastructure and system upgrades to strengthen our system and provide the increased safety, reliability and value that our customers expect and deserve.”

How will residential customer bills change?