News release, NIPSCO:
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), has made a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its electric rates. Continued investments in renewable energy largely drive the request to support the company’s ongoing electric generation transition, along with infrastructure upgrades to provide enhanced safety and reliability. As demonstrated by the company’s Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) process in 2018 and 2021, making these investments now is the most cost-effective approach for customers over the long term.
While the proposed increase was filed with the IURC today, it will undergo a thorough regulatory review process, which includes the opportunity for the public to provide input. Any changes to a customer’s bill that are ultimately approved by the IURC will be phased in over time beginning in late 2025 and into 2026, versus a one-time increase.
“We are making progress on our electric generation transition that will provide direct benefits to the customers and communities we serve, now and well into the future,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “These proposed rates will support that ongoing transition, as well as infrastructure and system upgrades to strengthen our system and provide the increased safety, reliability and value that our customers expect and deserve.”
How will residential customer bills change?
Based on NIPSCO’s proposal, an average residential electric customer, as a result of this case, would see an overall increase of approximately $32 per month, or approximately 22% above projected bills at the time of implementation.
The change, if approved, would begin to occur by Sept. 1, 2025, with the remaining changes applied by March 2026.
Part of this request includes a proposal for a new bill payment assistance program for income-qualified customers, with a portion funded by NIPSCO. Additionally, NIPSCO has proposed a new multifamily housing rate structure that, if approved, would allow for a 9%, or an approximately $10 decrease per month, to an average multifamily housing customer using 444 kwh per month compared to the standard residential rate.
As a regulated energy provider, NIPSCO cannot change any rates or charges to its customers without the approval of the IURC. NIPSCO’s natural gas rates are not affected by this request.
Actual projected bill impacts may vary by customer – including nonresidential customers – depending on usage and future potential changes in market prices.
Improving Service to Customers and Managing Costs
Informed by NIPSCO’s IRP process, the company’s transition to a more balanced electric generation portfolio is the best option for customers in terms of affordability and reliability over the long term. The transition to renewable energy generation is significant, representing approximately $2 billion in new investments through 2025. The company is also investing approximately $769.5 million for electric transmission and distribution system upgrades, technology improvements, and safety and reliability initiatives to be completed by the end of 2025, with plans for similar investments into the future.
Along with those investments, NIPSCO is working in a cost-effective manner to help keep costs lower for customers over the long term. For example:
- $80 million in customer savings – Approximate customer savings resulting from NIPSCO’s renewable generating assets since 2021. NIPSCO currently sells the renewable energy credits (RECs) generated by renewable energy projects and also sells the excess power that these projects generate when it is not needed to serve NIPSCO customers. Customers directly benefit by having lower charges on their bills through the fuel adjustment charge component, as 100% of the revenue associated with these sales by the existing renewable projects are passed back to customers, along with the sales from the upcoming renewable project additions are passed back to customers.
- $70 million in cost reduction – The projected amount of approximate savings from lower operating and maintenance costs, along with eliminated fuel and purchase power costs after NIPSCO retires Units 17 and 18 at its R.M. Schahfer Generating Station by the end of 2025. This cost reduction makes the proposed new electric rates lower than it would have been without the retirements.
- Renewable Energy Investment and Production Tax Credits – By moving to a full-ownership model for many of its renewable energy and energy storage projects, NIPSCO will claim tax credits and pass the benefits of those tax credits on to its customers. Customers will realize the benefits of these tax credits for a 10-year period starting in 2025.
- Infrastructure modernization – Infrastructure modernization projects ongoing throughout NIPSCO’s service area include underground cable replacement, which involves replacing aging underground cable, and substation relay modernization to allow for reduced outage times and enhanced visibility into our electric system. Also underway is steel structure life extension to help maintain reliability of the steel transmission structures within our service area. These investments, among many others, will enhance NIPSCO’s ability to provide safe, reliable energy to northern Indiana.
Bill payment assistance and energy savings programs are available
Beyond the existing state and federal energy assistance programs and moratorium on winter service disconnections, NIPSCO provides credit arrangements, budget plans and reduced deposits for eligible customers, including the following:
- Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): If electricity is the primary source of customers’ heat, LIHEAP support is available to households that are at or below 60% of the state median income. The program opens on Oct. 1 for online and mail-in applications. Customers can learn more and find out if they qualify at eap.ihcda.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.
- Flexible Payment Agreements: NIPSCO has expanded its payment plan agreements to offer its most flexible payment plans to customers who need financial support, including three-, six- and 12-month plans. Customers can learn more and enroll at NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans.
- Township Trustees: A limited amount of energy assistance funds is available through local Township Trustee offices. NIPSCO customers are encouraged to contact their local Township Trustee to see what help may be available.
- The Emergency Rental Assistance Program: This program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance for renters. Additional information can be found at https://www.in.gov/ihcda/homeowners-and-renters/rental-assistance/.
- Budget Plan: The budget plan is a free service to all NIPSCO customers to help manage their monthly energy bills by spreading out electric costs over an entire year. Learn more at NIPSCO.com/budget.