Pioneer Cays will be happening Saturday and Sunday September 28th and September 29th from 10am-4pm.

Pioneer Days event is approaching quickly! Please come out and enjoy a day at Creek Ridge County Park and enjoy the great stations we’ll have set up. Ham and Beans, kettle corn, apple butter and more food available for donation as well as many hands on activities for the kids. Draft horse wagon rides and ceramic painting will be back this year as well. We’ll also have Jimbo’s and Downtown Delights on site as vendors. Come support our park programming and the La Porte County Park Foundation while having a great time in our parks. Entry fee is $2.00 per person.