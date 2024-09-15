Thursday, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced federal grant awards for Crown Point, Merrillville, Portage, and Valparaiso under the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant program.

According to the DOT, the SS4A Grant program aims to improve roadway safety by supporting communities in developing plans to implement infrastructure projects designed to reduce transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Crown Point will receive $280,000, Merrillville will receive $280,000, Portage will receive $280,000, and Valparaiso will receive $200,000 to develop comprehensive safety action plans that aim to eliminate roadway fatalities.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Congratulations to all the leaders of Crown Point, Merrillville, Portage, and Valparaiso on this successful initiative to improve public safety across Northwest Indiana. When we invest in our transportation infrastructure to make it safer for pedestrians, drivers, and commuters, we attract new economic activity, businesses, and opportunities to our region.”

Crown Point Economic Development Director Greg Falkowski stated, “The City of Crown Point is eager to begin the first stages of developing our safety action plan for the residents and visitors who travel our roads. Over the next decade, we hope to see zero fatalities on our streets thanks to the resources provided through SS4A funding. Thank you to Congressman Mrvan and his office for the continued support as we look to make Crown Point a safer place to travel.”

Merrillville Town Manager Michael Griffin stated, “The Town of Merrillville thanks U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan for his efforts to help secure the $280,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant. This funding will be instrumental in developing a comprehensive safety action plan aimed at making The Heart of the Region an even safer place. Mrvan’s dedication to the safety and well-being of Merrillville’s residents is truly commendable, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our community.”

Portage Mayor Austin Bonta stated, “The Safe Streets for All Grant Program is an incredible opportunity for us to tackle the dangers posed by vehicular traffic, ultimately saving lives and preventing injuries in the future. The City of Portage is thrilled to have been given access to this powerful tool to enhance the safety of walkers, cyclists, and drivers making their way around our growing city.”

Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas stated, “Public safety is a top priority in Valparaiso and we see roadway safety as one more way to enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors. We are grateful for this grant which supplements a record paving year for the City of Valparaiso.”

The SS4A Grant program was created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Congressman Mrvan supported and was signed into law during the 117th Congress. Previously, Rep. Mrvan announced SS4A Grant awards for East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, and Burns Harbor.

For additional information on the Department of Transportation’s SS4A Grant program, click here.