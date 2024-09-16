WALLACE AND KHAIRY NAMED BARBARA S. FRIEDMAN POET LAUREATES

Two La Porte County residents, Valerie Wallace and Shokria Khairy, were recently named the Barbara J. Friedman Poet Laureates for the 2024-2025 year. The announcement was made during the recent Poetry Showcase, a part of World Creativity & Innovation Week.

Wallace was honored as the county’s poet laureate in the adult category while Shokria Khairy received the youth award. Currently, Khairy is a 10th-grade student at La Lumiere High School in La Porte.

An award-winning writer, Wallace authored several books. House of McQueen (Four Way Books, 2018) was selected by Vievee Francis for the 2016 Intro Prize. She also wrote the chapbook, The Dictators’ Guide to Good Housekeeping (Dancing Girl Press, 2011).

Wallace served as an associate editor and the webmaster for RHINO Poetry from 2009 to 2016. She also served as an advisory board member of the Afghan Women’s Writing Program. Wallace won the 2012 San Miguel Writers’ Conference Poetry Prize. Her work was chosen by Margaret Atwood for the 2012 Atty Award.

Both Wallace and Khairy received a monetary award from the Barbara S. Friedman Poet Laureate Fund at the Unity Foundation of La Porte County.

Each year, the Poetry Showcase features northwest Indiana poets and is sponsored by the Center for Creative Solutions. This year, over 500 entries were entered in the juried contest.

Northwest Indiana poets of all ages may enter their work for the 2025 Showcase between now and March 2025. Questions and entries may be directed to Co-Chairs, William Halliar at William.halliar@gmail.com or 219-629-5853, or to Ester Guncheon at thenestmichigancity@gmail.com or 219-262-5200.

com, send an email to For more information, contact Cynthia Hedge at the CenterforCreativeSolutions.com,send an email to creativity52@comcast.net or telephone 219-326-7259. The Center is a non-profit organization which builds community through creativity events and workshops.

Photo by Paul Kemiel of Wallace (left) and Khairy (right)