MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Erin Meisner is focusing on the social side of economic development as the Community Development Manager at the EDCMC.

The role is a new addition to the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City team that strengthens the ties between the city of Michigan City and the EDCMC for a collaborative approach to socio-economic opportunities. The position is a partnership between the EDCMC and the city.

“As we look to drill down our impact on our community and neighborhoods, we needed a servant leader in the role to best guide the processes,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “Erin has a nonprofit background and powerful commitment to spark positive change for our community members.”

The role puts her in the lead of the Michigan City Neighborhood Leadership Academy, which has been brought back after being on hold due to Covid. The weeks-long program invites neighborhood leaders to discuss and analyze issues in their own neighborhoods while building a skill set to really make a difference as leaders. She will be working with entrepreneurs and small businesses for growth as well.

Erin is also cultivating the Vibrant Michigan City initiative and helping take it to the next step as the playbook is being implemented through the advisory council members and agenda item groups.

“Economic development and community development have to go hand-in-hand,” Meisner said. “You have to focus on the needs of the people here in our community and connect them with the right resources and individuals to help them live happy, vibrant, safe and healthy lives.”

Meisner brings a community-centered perspective from her time with the United Way of Northwest Indiana where she helped launch the organization’s Level Up Program. The initiative works to guide participants toward a more stable financial future with tools, resources, education and more.

“I enjoyed being out in the community and learning about their lives and their stories of struggle and how our program could help them reach new heights,” she said. “Now, I have the opportunity to spotlight what is happening here in Michigan City. You can’t just rely on numbers and data – that doesn’t always tell the story. I want to make those personal connections and empower our community members for real and significant changes.

“One of my favorite quotes is by Dr. Cornell West: ‘You can’t lead the people if you don’t love the people. You can’t save the people if you don’t serve the people.’”

