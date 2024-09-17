The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) earned first and second place trophies at the Indianapolis Ben Davis High School Raider Meet. The Wolves won the Raider Fitness Challenge event and was the runner-up in the Raider Gauntlet event. Raider competitions are composed of different team physical fitness events that are based on physical tasks that could be required in combat. Logistics support for the cadets was provided by MCJROTC Booster Club President Ms. Donna Schliephake and the Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department.

Major Tom McGrath, the Senior Marine Instructor, commended the cadets for their physical condition and mental endurance. “For these cadets to be in this good of condition, physically and mentally, this early in the year, is really a testament to their desire to be the absolute best representatives of Michigan City High School that they can be.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak echoed McGrath’s testament of the dedication of the MCHS cadets. “They did not let the large numbers of the other schools, particularly Ben Davis, intimidate them. Our kids gave it everything they had in them to try and win this meet.”

The Wolves next scheduled Raider meet is at Peoria, IL, Richwoods High School on October 12th. Two weeks later, MCHS will host their meet at the MCHS track at 9:00 am. Admission is free.

The cadets are also preparing to host a military drill competition on November 16th starting at 8:30 am in the school gym. Admission is also free to this event. They will continue to support all home football games as well as other patriotic and community service projects. A highlight for MCHS will be their Veterans Day ceremony at 1:30 pm on November 11th in the school gym. The public is invited to attend, particularly veterans. This ceremony involves the MCHS choir and band, as well as the cadets. State Senator Rodney Pol will be the guest speaker.