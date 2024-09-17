LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will be conducting concrete pavement restoration on U.S. 30 at the interchange with I-65 beginning on or after Sunday, Sept. 22.Work will be conducted in three phases, each beginning on Sunday evening at approximately 8 p.m. and ending Friday morning at approximately 5 a.m. Lane and ramp closures will be in place during this timeframe and will reopen over the weekend before the next phase begins. Closures will change for each phase.

During phase one beginning on or after Sunday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Sept. 27, the right two lanes of eastbound U.S. 30 will be closed between Mississippi St and Rhode Island St. The ramp from northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 will be closed.

Travelers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in this area and significant delays during peak times. Work will be ongoing through mid-October. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones