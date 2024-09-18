Press release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) welcomed 1,700 new undergraduate students for the fall 2024 semester and the largest number of graduate students since before the pandemic, contributing to stable core enrollment with continued growth in graduate programs and students transferring to the university.

Total enrollment grew to 9,051, up 4.3% from 2023-24. This figure includes students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate and online programs, plus high school students pursuing dual credit courses through PNW. Core student enrollment, which measures the number of students attending classes on the PNW campuses, remained steady at 6,049 students.

“We are pleased and proud to report that students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees clearly recognize the value of Purdue University Northwest’s high-quality academic and co-curricular opportunities,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “At a time when many higher education institutions across the country are being affected by fluctuating college-going rates among recent high school graduates, students and their families trust PNW to help them earn their degrees accessibly and affordably to gain a competitive edge in their future careers.”

Notably, PNW in fall 2024 welcomed 585 international students, up 20% from the previous year. Overall graduate student enrollment increased by 9% compared to a year earlier. In addition, Indiana high school dual credit partnership enrollments are up 21% from last year.

“PNW’s healthy enrollment picture reflects the institution’s mission to support the Northwest Indiana area’s quality of life as well as community and economic development. Most of our students live in the region and choose to stay after earning their degrees to make important impacts in their home communities,” Holford said. “PNW has strong reciprocating relationships with area K-12 schools, Ivy Tech Community College and employers, which support the university’s stability and the region’s upward trajectory.”

Enhancing opportunities for all

PNW’s student demographics show the university widely reflects the communities that surround it in the greater Chicago area. PNW’s core undergraduate student population includes over 27% of students who self-identify as Hispanic or Latino. PNW in 2024 earned official designation from the U.S. Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a major recognition of the continuing growth in Latino students enrolling at PNW and the university’s commitment to supporting all students in their academic and future professional careers.

PNW’s core undergraduate students also include nearly 12% who self-identify as Black or African American. Over half of PNW’s undergraduate students identify as first-generation, meaning they are the first people in their families to pursue a four-year college degree.