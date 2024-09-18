A suspect is in custody after one person died in an apartment fire in Portage early Tuesday. On Tuesday Sept. 17, at approximately 12:10 am police and fire units were dispatched to the 3300 block of Swanson Court Apartments in reference to an active structure fire. Upon arrival, police units found visible smoke and flames erupting from a ground floor unit. Officers assisted in evacuating the apartment building where the fire was occurring as well as the adjoining building. Firefighters began to battle the blaze and affected the rescue of a resident who was trapped on their second-floor balcony.

After the fire was extinguished, a female victim was discovered inside the ground floor unit where the fire is believed to have started. This victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but she later succumbed to injuries believed to have been caused by the fire. An autopsy is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday Sept. 18 to confirm her cause of death.

While first responders were still on scene, the victims’ daughter/cohabitant of the apartment arrived and provided information that her boyfriend had made threats to burn the apartment earlier in the evening during an argument at a second location.

A Crown Point Fire Department K-9 was deployed to the scene who is certified in detecting ignitable liquids. This K-9 did give a positive alert for the presence of ignitable liquids at the scene.

Portage Patrol Officers were provided with the suspect’s name and vehicle description, and he was located at approximately 1:30 a.m. driving near the fire scene. This suspect was detained and transported to the Portage Police Department where detectives spoke with him. His vehicle was impounded, and a search warrant was executed upon it. This suspect was ultimately transported to the Porter County Jail and is being held on unrelated charges while this investigation continues. The suspect’s identity is being withheld until formal charges are filed by the Porter County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.