News release, Indiana State Police:

Porter County- On Monday, September 16th, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division stopped a semi at the I-94 eastbound scales for a motor carrier violation. The scales are located approximately two miles east of S.R. 49 in Porter County. During the traffic stop, a State Police K9 did a free air sniff of the semi and alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search of the trailer revealed 123.9 kilos of a white powder. The substance was field tested and was positive for cocaine. The driver, Naseeb Chisty, 49, from Canada, was taken into custody without incident and later incarcerated at the Porter County Jail.

He is preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

Dealing Cocaine- Level 2 Felony

Possession of Cocaine- Level 3 Felony

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.