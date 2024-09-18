Over the past week, the Valparaiso community has been alarmed to hear of threats within our schools, causing panic, stress, and worry. Several similar situations have been noted in other communities within Northwest Indiana and across the country during this time. “The Valparaiso Police Department works in close partnership with Valparaiso Community Schools and takes any threat seriously. We are dedicated to the safety of our children at all times, allowing for a safe and secure learning environment,” said Valparaiso Police Chief Andrew McIntyre.

The following information is a brief synopsis of information that can currently be shared, resulting from a tireless and ongoing investigation that began the morning of September 12, 2024:

During the school day on September 12, 2024, Valparaiso Police and Valparaiso Community Schools were made aware of a possible threat of violence that was to occur at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The potential threat was alleged to have been said by one student and was directed to the school in general. The statement was immediately investigated by the Valparaiso Police and school staff and found to have no credibility, as no proof of the statement actually occurring could be verified.

Later during the same school day, as dismissal was occurring, a reference to the original threat was relayed by a student to a staff member, that led the staff member to believe a threat may be imminent. Out of caution, the staff member secured a few athletic teams in their respective locker rooms, which led to further conjecture about what was occurring and false information to be relayed. Numerous calls into the Porter County 911 Center were also made and concerned parents began to arrive at the school due to the misinformation and subsequent partial lockdown. As police and school staff investigated the first incident, they learned of an additional threat circulating on social media, to include a potential list of students that were to be harmed. The “list” continued to be publicly disseminated by other students on social media, with additional names and phrases being included with each share.

The investigation remains open and continues to be led by the Valparaiso Police Department in conjunction with Valparaiso Community Schools. At this time, six (6) juveniles are being criminally charged for their roles in creating and/or publicly sharing threatening information. The juveniles have been detained at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Valparaiso Police Department would like to thank Valparaiso Community Schools for their partnership and assistance during this time. VPD would further encourage parents and students alike to consider the danger of publicly sharing unconfirmed information across social media. Rather, we would like to stress the importance of notifying authorities immediately upon viewing such materials. We would further like to thank our community for their continued support as investigations such as this can take time to gather details and examine all the evidence. Thank you all for your patience and support as we work together to ensure safety within the City of Valparaiso.