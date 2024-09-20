The Nominating Committee of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the election of the Board of Directors, who will serve a three-year term starting in January 2025. They encourage all Chamber members to consider nominating themselves or a key member of their organization.
“Accepting a seat on the Board of Directors is a significant privilege that requires commitment and responsibility in several key areas,” the Duneland Chamber said in a press release. “According to Article III Section 9 of the Chamber’s By-Laws, Board members are responsible for the election of officers and Executive Committee members, establishing the annual budget, setting membership fees and classifications, filling Board vacancies, approving the By-Laws, and determining the general organizational policies of the Chamber.”
To submit a nomination, please email maura@dunelandchamber.org. Be sure to include the nominee’s name, place of business (must be in good standing with the Duneland Chamber), and a short biography or résumé.
2024 Board of Directors:
Laura Zaranski :: East Wind Acupuncture
Joe Grossbauer :: Joe’s Bread
Robert Kollar :: Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.
Suzanne Radzik :: Duneland Family YMCA
Bonny Hildebrand :: Franciscan Health Michigan City
Lisa Human :: CLH, CPAs & Consultants
Richard Riley :: Riley’s Railhouse
Dawn Thostesen :: Community Supporter
Mike Johnson :: Northwest Health – Porter
David Gilbert :: Tethan’s Candy & Confections
Chris Savoia :: Berglund Construction
Shaun Ensign :: Legacy Sign Group
Raeann Trakas :: Cleveland Cliffs Inc.
Katie Cortes :: Everwise Credit Union
Dr. Chip Pettit :: Duneland School Corporation
For more information, please contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219) 926-5513.