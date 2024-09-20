The Nominating Committee of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the election of the Board of Directors, who will serve a three-year term starting in January 2025. They encourage all Chamber members to consider nominating themselves or a key member of their organization.

“Accepting a seat on the Board of Directors is a significant privilege that requires commitment and responsibility in several key areas,” the Duneland Chamber said in a press release. “According to Article III Section 9 of the Chamber’s By-Laws, Board members are responsible for the election of officers and Executive Committee members, establishing the annual budget, setting membership fees and classifications, filling Board vacancies, approving the By-Laws, and determining the general organizational policies of the Chamber.”

To submit a nomination, please email maura@dunelandchamber.org. Be sure to include the nominee’s name, place of business (must be in good standing with the Duneland Chamber), and a short biography or résumé.

2024 Board of Directors:

Laura Zaranski :: East Wind Acupuncture

Joe Grossbauer :: Joe’s Bread

Robert Kollar :: Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

Suzanne Radzik :: Duneland Family YMCA

Bonny Hildebrand :: Franciscan Health Michigan City

Lisa Human :: CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Richard Riley :: Riley’s Railhouse

Dawn Thostesen :: Community Supporter

Mike Johnson :: Northwest Health – Porter

David Gilbert :: Tethan’s Candy & Confections

Chris Savoia :: Berglund Construction

Shaun Ensign :: Legacy Sign Group

Raeann Trakas :: Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Katie Cortes :: Everwise Credit Union

Dr. Chip Pettit :: Duneland School Corporation

For more information, please contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219) 926-5513.